ODESZA Confirm New Music In 2022

After a hiatus tantamount to torture for fans of ODESZA, the superstar electronic music duo have confirmed new music on the way in 2022.

The typically tight-lipped tandem took to Instagram today to share their first post since April and dropped a four-word nuke on their avid fanbase: "New music in 2022."

Today is the four-year anniversary of ODESZA's seminal A Moment Apart LP, which remains one of the duo's most prized records in what has been a remarkable career in dance music. According to their post, their 2012 debut album Summer's Gone turned nine over the weekend and tomorrow marks seven years since In Return, their sophomore effort. The latter record spawned a number of generational anthems, such as "Say My Name" (with Zyra).

Check out ODESZA's announcement below.

ODESZA haven't put out solo original music since back in 2018, when they released the brass-heavy banger "Loyal." That track became a staple in the barnstorming duo's sublime live performances, which are rooted in the mythos of their brand.

In spring 2020 they debuted BRONSON, a collaborative nom de plume with renowned Australian deep house producer Golden Features. The trio released their self-titled debut album in August of that year en route to a nod in EDM.com's "Best of 2020: Music Producers" list.

