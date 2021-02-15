ODESZA and Golden Features Announce Special BRONSON "Intermission Broadcast" Mix

Ever since the release of their self-titled debut LP, ODESZA and Golden Features' collaborative project BRONSON has only continued to rise in popularity. Showcasing a hypnotic blend of both artists' sounds, BRONSON provided a sonic safe haven of lush, gorgeous electronic music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As fans patiently wait for more original music from BRONSON, the trio is set to drop a cant-miss mix courtesy of ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective. While it's likely they'll cycle through a number of the tracks from BRONSON as well as its subsequent remix packs, they could very well opt to drop the curtain on some unreleased, never-before-heard IDs.

Fans can tune in on Wednesday, February 17th at 2PM PT (5PM ET).

Foreign Family Collective launched its "Intermission Broadcast" mix series in March 2020. Previous guests include TOKiMONSTA, Tycho, Whethan, Robotaki, and SG Lewis, among others. BRONSON is now set to contribute what could be the most memorable episode of the show, which highlights the label's favorite artists of the moment.

You can listen to the other episodes of "Intermission Broadcast" here.

