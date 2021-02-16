ODESZA is Working on New Music

"hi guys we workin I promise."
In true ODESZA fashion, the famed electronic tandem remained quiet in 2020 when it came to new music. However, with a simple tweet, they've now reignited hope in their diehard fanbase that new music may soon be on the way.

"hi guys we workin I promise," ODESZA wrote yesterday, February 15th, on Twitter. While we're unable to confirm anything beyond the notion that new music is currently in the works, fans can certainly hold out hope that the duo will finally emerge from the shadows of their studio. Considering ODESZA's proclivity for producing cohesive bodies of work as opposed to singles, it's fair to wonder if they have a new album in the works—it's been nearly four years since September 2017's scintillating A Moment Apart LP.

It's not much, but we'll take it. Check out ODESZA's tweet below.

