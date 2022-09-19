Skip to main content
ODESZA's "Light of Day" Samples the Man Who Invented the Wireless In-Ear Monitor

The duo shared the story in a behind-the-scenes video dedicated to their "The Last Goodbye" single with Ólafur Arnalds.

Alexander Babarikin

ODESZA collaborated with a man who changed music as we know it—and didn't even realize it at the time. 

Offering fans a look at what goes into making an ODESZA classic, the duo shared a behind-the-scenes mini-documentary examining "Light Of Day," their collaboration with Ólafur Arnalds from The Last Goodbye. Much of the video explains the production and concept behind the single, but it goes much deeper than that.

In 1972, a young recording artist by the name of Stephen Ambrose released a song called "Mary." And while it received some radio play, it wasn't what you'd call a household hit. After falling in love with Ambrose's sound and determining it would be a perfect fit for "Light of Day," ODESZA reached out to him to use his vocals in the track.

Researching and reading more about Ambrose's life, ODESZA discovered that he's the inventor of the first wireless in-ear monitor technology. The technology he began working on as a teenager in the 60s would ultimately become an industry standard, marking the first time that full-spectrum, high-fidelity sound was delivered within a fully sealed ear canal, per Engineering360.

Check out the full video, which follows a similar mini-doc dedicated to "The Last Goodbye," below.

