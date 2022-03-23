ODESZA Announce Release Date of New Album, "The Last Goodbye"

With two simple words, ODESZA broke EDM Twitter.

The Grammy-nominated electronic music duo have announced a brand new album, The Last Goodbye, the fourth of their illustrious career and first since 2017's A Moment Apart. "It's done," they tweeted on March 22nd.

"Over the past few years we’ve been able to reflect on who we are, what it means to do what we do, and in the end, who we are doing this for," ODESZA said in a statement. "We became focused and inspired by the impact our families and friends have imprinted on us and how we want to continue to echo that out as we move through this life. We found comfort in the fact that those who we love stay with us, that they become intrinsically part of us, in a way."

The Last Goodbye will release on July 22nd, 2022. You can pre-save the album here.

ODESZA also released a brand new track, a collaboration with The Knocks called "Love Letter," which will appear on the upcoming LP alongside "The Last Goodbye" (with Bettye LaVette) and "Better Now" (with MARO). The Knocks are on the verge of releasing an album of their own, the highly anticipated HISTORY.

Check out "Love Letter" below.

ODESZA recently announced a triptych of comeback concerts dubbed "The Return," which are scheduled for late July at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. Fans will most likely hear new music from the album at the shows, which are said to serve as "a reminder of how ODESZA has pioneered the live stage for electronic music."

"The Return" marks the duo's first performances since the momentous two-day finale of 2019's "A Moment Apart" tour at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

