ODESZA Share Statement Supporting Women's Rights After Overturning of Roe v. Wade

In the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, ODESZA have shared a statement reflecting on the far-reaching impacts of the court's decision.

"We wouldn't be able to do what we do if it weren't for the women in our lives: our partners, our mothers, our grandmothers, and the women on our team & crew who have made us who are and who make the ODESZA project possible," the duo's opening remarks read.

ODESZA go on to share their frustration over the ruling, explaining that nearly 50 years of judicial precedent has been uprooted in what feels like "a matter of minutes." The statement continues with the duo reiterating their belief in a woman's right to choose while warning the court's decision is more likely to put women's health at risk in the future.

Advocates of Roe v. Wade explain that without the existing constitutional protections for abortion, women are more likely to take increasingly extreme measures to carry out the procedure in a manner that puts their own health and safety at risk. As a result of the court's decision, abortion is likely to be banned or severely restricted in at least 22 states, NPR reports.

"This can not stand, we must do better. This is why your vote and voice matters," ODESZA said in closing.