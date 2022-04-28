You Can Buy Tickets to ODESZA, Swedish House Mafia and More for Just $25—But Only for a Week
For one week in May 2022, tickets to see your favorite artists will cost less than a meal at Olive Garden.
Yes, the unlimited breadsticks deal is amazing, but it pales in comparison to Live Nation's "Concert Week" initiative. Starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10AM ET (7AM PT), the entertainment goliath is offering fans all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America—including fees—for $25 flat.
Electronic dance music fans can snag tickets to see Swedish House Mafia, Kraftwerk, ODESZA, Porter Robinson, RÜFÜS DU SOL, The Chainsmokers, ILLENIUM, GRiZ and more. Considering these tickets can run you anywhere from $55 to upwards of $300, it's a steal.
Recommended Articles
You Can Buy Tickets to ODESZA, Swedish House Mafia and More for Just $25—But Only for a Week
Live Nation's "Concert Week" initiative offers fans all-in tickets—including fees—for $25 flat.
SG Lewis Releases Magnetic Three-Hour DJ Set From Coachella's Do LaB
According to Lewis, it was his favorite DJing experience to date.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Threw a "Rave Shower" for Their Baby
Baby's first rave.
"Concert Week" also offers tickets to concerts featuring many of the world's top contemporary music artists, of course. Fans of country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, pop, rock and more can get passes for shows with Zac Brown Band, Halsey, H.E.R., John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, The Who and many, many more.
You can purchase the discounted "Concert Week" tickets here and check out a comprehensive, alphabetized list of participating artists below. The promotion ends on May 10th.
Live Nation Concert Week 2022
070 Shake
24KGoldn
311
5 Seconds of Summer
Aerosmith
AFI
AJR
Alanis Morissette
Alejandra Guzman
Alejandro Fernandez
Alice Cooper
Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush
Alicia Keys
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
Anthrax
As I Lay Dying
Asking Alexandria
Atmosphere with Iration
Backstreet Boys
BANKS
Barenaked Ladies
Bastille
Ben Platt
Ben Rector
Benny the Butcher
Bert Kreischer
Biffy Clyro
Big K.R.I.T.
Big Time Rush
Bill Burr
Bill Maher
Bleachers
Bon Iver
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Bonnie Raitt
Boyz II Men
Brad Paisley
Brandi Carlile
Brian Regan
Brooks & Dunn
Caifanes
Camilo Septimo
Celeste Barber
CHEER Live
Chelsea Handler
Chet Faker
Chicago and Brian Wilson
Chris Rock
Chris Young
Clannad
Coheed and Cambria
COIN
Collective Soul
Courtney Barnett
Daniel Tosh
Darius Rucker
Dashboard Confessional
Dave Chappelle
David Gray
Death Cab for Cutie
Debbie Gibson
Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
Deftones
Denzel Curry
Derek Hough
Devo
Dierks Bentley
Franz Ferdinand
Freddie Gibbs
Gabriel Iglesias
Garbage
George Lopez
Gera MX
Gloria Trevi
Goo Goo Dolls
Greensky Bluegrass
GRiZ
H.E.R.
HAIM
Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless
Halsey
Hank Williams Jr.
Hombres G
Iliza Shlesinger
Illenium
Imagine Dragons
Incubus
Indigo Girls
Interpol & Spoon
Iration
Jack Johnson
Jack White
James Taylor
Jason Aldean
Jason Isbell
Jim Gaffigan
Jimmy Buffett
John Legend
John Mulaney
Jon Pardi
Jonas Brothers
Josh Groban
Judah & the Lion
jxdn
Kane Brown
Kany Garcia
Keith Urban
Kenny Chesney
Kevin Hart
Kid Rock
King Princess
Kip Moore
KISS
Koffee
Korn & Evanescence
Kountry Wayne
Kraftwerk
Lady A
LANY
Lauv
Lee Brice
Leon Bridges
Lewis Black
Lord Huron
Los Angeles Azules
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Mac DeMarco
Machine Gun Kelly
Maren Morris
Margaret Cho
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Megadeth
Metric
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
Omar Apollo
OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE
Our Lady Peace
Parker McCollum
Patton Oswalt
Pet Shop Boys
Pitbull
Porter Robinson
Primus
Puddle of Mudd
Purity Ring
Randy Rainbow
Ray LaMontagne
Rebelution
Rels B
REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy
Rex Orange County
Rise Against
Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
Rod Stewart
Roxy Music
RuPaul's Drag Race
Russ
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Sam Hunt
Sammy Hagar
Santana & Earth, Wind, & Fire
Sebastián Yatra
Shania Twain
Shawn Mendes
Sheryl Crow
Shinedown
Sigur Rós
Simple Plan
Slipknot
Spoon
Static-X
Steely Dan
Sting
Summer Walker
Swedish House Mafia
Switchfoot
Sylvan Esso
T-Pain
Tai Verdes
Tash Sultana
Tears For Fears
TECH N9NE
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tenacious D
Tesla
The Airborne Toxic Event
The Avett Brothers
The Beach Boys
The Black Crowes
The Black Keys
The Chainsmokers
The Chicks
The Doobie Brothers
The Head and The Heart
The Killers
The Marcus King Band
The Offspring
The Who
Third Eye Blind
Thomas Rhett
Tim McGraw
Tina Fey