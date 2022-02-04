ODESZA Tease First New Original Music Since 2018: Watch

Oh ODESZA, why are you doing this to us?

The fabled electronic music tandem have spent this week torturing fans via arcane posts and leaks, leading many to believe they may soon hang up the headphones for good. But despite the relentless swirl of the rumor mill, it's safe to say ODESZA—who haven't released an album since 2017's A Moment Apart—are officially back.

After the duo launched a cryptic campaign called "Welcome to The Last Goodbye," they went on to encode a secret URL in its dedicated microsite. Fans quickly discovered and deciphered it, triggering an audio clip containing recordings of ODESZA's Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight in their youth.

That leads us to today, when ODESZA's latest gambit poured gasoline on the rumors of new music on the horizon. This time around, they opted to use Instagram's "Close Friends" function—a feature that allows you to post content privately to a subsection of predetermined followers—to share a new audiovisual clip. The video, which adds a visual element to the decoded "TLG" recording, was shared with EDM.com as well as an indeterminate number of ODESZA's fans.

Check out ODESZA's video below.

