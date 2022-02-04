ODESZA Tease First New Original Music Since 2018: Watch
Oh ODESZA, why are you doing this to us?
The fabled electronic music tandem have spent this week torturing fans via arcane posts and leaks, leading many to believe they may soon hang up the headphones for good. But despite the relentless swirl of the rumor mill, it's safe to say ODESZA—who haven't released an album since 2017's A Moment Apart—are officially back.
After the duo launched a cryptic campaign called "Welcome to The Last Goodbye," they went on to encode a secret URL in its dedicated microsite. Fans quickly discovered and deciphered it, triggering an audio clip containing recordings of ODESZA's Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight in their youth.
That leads us to today, when ODESZA's latest gambit poured gasoline on the rumors of new music on the horizon. This time around, they opted to use Instagram's "Close Friends" function—a feature that allows you to post content privately to a subsection of predetermined followers—to share a new audiovisual clip. The video, which adds a visual element to the decoded "TLG" recording, was shared with EDM.com as well as an indeterminate number of ODESZA's fans.
Recommended Articles
ODESZA Tease First New Original Music Since 2018: Watch
It's safe to say ODESZA are officially back.
Historic Victoria Baths Swimming Site to Be Transformed Into "Rave Complex"
Organized by Red Bull, the event will feature a lineup of local Manchester DJs.
Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022
Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.
Check out ODESZA's video below.
FOLLOW ODESZA:
Facebook: facebook.com/Odesza
Instagram: instagram.com/odesza
Twitter: twitter.com/odesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hCvE32