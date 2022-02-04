Skip to main content
ODESZA Tease First New Original Music Since 2018: Watch

ODESZA Tease First New Original Music Since 2018: Watch

It's safe to say ODESZA are officially back.

Avi Loud/Shore Fire Media

It's safe to say ODESZA are officially back.

Oh ODESZA, why are you doing this to us?

The fabled electronic music tandem have spent this week torturing fans via arcane posts and leaks, leading many to believe they may soon hang up the headphones for good. But despite the relentless swirl of the rumor mill, it's safe to say ODESZA—who haven't released an album since 2017's A Moment Apart—are officially back.

After the duo launched a cryptic campaign called "Welcome to The Last Goodbye," they went on to encode a secret URL in its dedicated microsite. Fans quickly discovered and deciphered it, triggering an audio clip containing recordings of ODESZA's Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight in their youth.

That leads us to today, when ODESZA's latest gambit poured gasoline on the rumors of new music on the horizon. This time around, they opted to use Instagram's "Close Friends" function—a feature that allows you to post content privately to a subsection of predetermined followers—to share a new audiovisual clip. The video, which adds a visual element to the decoded "TLG" recording, was shared with EDM.com as well as an indeterminate number of ODESZA's fans.

Recommended Articles

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA Tease First New Original Music Since 2018: Watch

It's safe to say ODESZA are officially back.

3 minutes ago
general
EVENTS

Historic Victoria Baths Swimming Site to Be Transformed Into "Rave Complex"

Organized by Red Bull, the event will feature a lineup of local Manchester DJs.

2 hours ago
STS9, STS9 red rocks, STS9 sky world
EVENTS

Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022

Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.

2 hours ago

Check out ODESZA's video below.

FOLLOW ODESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Odesza
Instagram: instagram.com/odesza
Twitter: twitter.com/odesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hCvE32

Related

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA is Working on New Music

"hi guys we workin I promise."

odesza
NEWS

"Welcome to The Last Goodbye": What's Going On With ODESZA?

The rumor mill is swirling after the tight-lipped duo launched a cryptic microsite.

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective Teases Duo's Return to the Stage In 2022

ODESZA haven't performed since embarking on a massive summer 2019 tour, but their return appears to be on the horizon.

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA Confirm New Music In 2022

The superstar electronic music trio haven't released new original music since 2018.

the prodigy
NEWS

The Prodigy Share Preview of First New Music Since Keith Flint's Death

The Prodigy are officially back in studio.

A photo of ODESZA courtesy of Tonje Thileson.
NEWS

ODESZA Tease a New Chapter of their NO.SLEEP Mix Series

After almost three years, ODESZA are set to release their 12th NO.SLEEP mix.

ODESZA
EVENTS

ODESZA Announces Special One-Time Airing of Massive 2018 Lollapalooza Set Tonight

Relive the magic of ODESZA's 2018 Lollapalooza set.

odesza-9084_b1
NEWS

ODESZA Announce They are Matching Donations to Various Organizations Fighting for Racial Equality

ODESZA is inviting fans to join them "in the continued fight for justice."