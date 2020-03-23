ODESZA Tease a New Chapter of their NO.SLEEP Mix Series

Fans have been waiting for the next chapter of ODESZA's NO.SLEEP mix series for close to three years now. Luckily, the duo have teased the new entry in hopes of providing some clarity in these trying times. On their Twitter, they shared an image of a .wav file titled "NO.SLEEP-Mix.12" seemingly revealing that the mix is in the works.

Naturally, fans of the Washington live electronic duo were sent into a frenzy. Not only have many found solace in their music during a global crisis, but fans have not heard much from the duo since their final A Moment Apart show last summer. While the end of the album's reign was sad, listeners are excited to see what the duo are cooking up next.

At the time of writing, ODESZA have not officially announced a release date for the 12th chapter of their signature NO.SLEEP mix series.

