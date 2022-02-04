Listen: ODESZA Ask "Is There Ever a Last Goodbye?" With Decoded Audio Snippet

The chase to discover what ODESZA is up to next just got a lot more interesting.

Earlier in the week, the duo sent fans into a fever pitch with a cryptic new teaser. Not only were their devotees losing their minds over the prospect of new music, but the intensity also skyrocketed as many believed the move signaled the impending end of ODESZA. The notion of a departure gained steam due to their usage of the phrasing, "Welcome to The Last Goodbye."

Luckily for those worried about the future of the duo, today's news might offer a bit of reprieve. While their first teaser welcomed fans to "The Last Goodbye," their latest ponders: "Is There Ever a Last Goodbye?"

The new developments took some serious sleuthing to decipher. Over on the Foreign Family Collective Discord server, a member noticed an update to ODESZA's dedicated "TLG" microsite. They then discovered a new, password-protected URL. Entering the code "tlg"—on either the site or via text message—triggered the dispatch of a reversed audio clip. This process was further explained on the Discord server:

Foreign Family Collective/Discord

Not long after, ODESZA themselves would share the code to help spread the word.

After fans reversed the audio, it revealed a 30-second audio snipper featuring recordings of ODESZA's Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight in their youth. The sentimental moments are soundtracked by a dramatic, resounding soundscape, which has the feel of a signature track from the duo.

At the time of this report's publication, mum's still the word on when ODESZA will release new music or return to the touring circuit. You can stay up-to-date on the latest developments and join the hunt for more clues here.

