ODESZA Share the Humble Roots of Their Visual Inspiration for "The Last Goodbye"

It was their most personal record yet, but despite their profound sense of attachment to The Last Goodbye, and the resources at their disposal, ODESZA simply couldn't quite find the aesthetic to bring it all together.

"When we were writing the new record we found ourselves searching for imagery that would match the tone and energy of the themes we were trying to convey," they tweeted yesterday, August 8th. "And honestly, nothing seemed to fit."

Then the duo found a visual artist named Alexander, a self-described "photo enthusiast" who had just relocated from Belarus all the way to New York. While he may not have had big-time name recognition, Alexander had a particular style and vision—and ODESZA were intrigued.

Incidentally it was his knack for bending lightwaves, blurring borders and the clouding of context in his images that reminded the duo of the distant memories they themselves were revisiting at the time.

"Similar to how we were revisiting our home videos, his images felt like a faded memory," ODESZA said of Alexander's work in a follow-up tweet.

A photo from Wrapped.nil commissioned by ODESZA for their fourth studio album, "The Last Goodbye." Wrapped.nil

So as The Last Goodbye was coming together, ODESZA found themselves on a plane to visit Alexander. The duo said they worked with him throughout the weekend, snapping photos across the city and laying the visual groundwork for their fourth studio album.

A photo from Wrapped.nil commissioned by ODESZA for their fourth studio album, "The Last Goodbye." Wrapped.nil

Following the LP's release, it was Alexander who was the one catching a plane, this time to Seattle to watch ODESZA perform at their resounding comeback show.

It's not every day you see artists at the top of their game thanking their inspirations, but that's precisely what the duo had to say upon sharing the story: "Thank you Alex, for everything," ODESZA said in closing.

FOLLOW ODESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Odesza

Instagram: instagram.com/odesza

Twitter: twitter.com/odesza

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hCvE32