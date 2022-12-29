Of The Trees Is Developing a Custom Game for Nintendo's Original Gameboy Color
Of The Trees has announced a new video game, complete with a storyline, custom-made pixel art, soundtrack and more.
Taking to Twitter to reveal the project, which is inspired by the "lore" of his recent music releases, the renowned bass music artist said the game will run on the original Gameboy Color. Of The Trees is developing the game and its infrastructure independently.
"i’m actually working on a game right now, centered around all of the lore attached to my last few releases," Of The Trees wrote. "pixel art, soundtrack, storyline, scripting - all by yours truly."
Of The Trees also shared a clip teasing the game's design, which follows a character through a pixelated forest. The character must navigate a path before encountering a figure guarding a temple.
"Finally wrote some passable tunes with this Game Boy color tracker," he added in a follow-up tweet. "Now I just need to figure out sound effects."
Of The Trees Is Developing a Custom Game for Nintendo's Original Gameboy Color
Of The Trees hasn't confirmed a release date for the game, but said it will take roughly two years to complete. Check out his announcement below.
