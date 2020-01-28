Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, BTS and More Perform "Old Town Road" at the Grammys [WATCH]

Fans of last year's most viral song were in for a treat at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards as Lil Nas X curated a massive showcase highlighting many of the remixers of "Old Town Road."

He opened the performance with himself in a simulated bedroom representing his life while recording the original, and the stage rotated through a variety of different themes emphasizing the multiple remixes of the viral sensation.

After leaving the bedroom, the stage shifted to a seemingly Seoul-inspired skyline as the massively popular K-pop group BTS performed their "Seoul Town Road" remix of the song. Then the stage then shifted to become covered in slime in honor of Young Thug's verse on the remix on which he's featured.

After a section of the previous remix was performed, the stage became a chrome-covered garage and a banjo-wielding Diplo plucked away while Mason Ramsey delivered vocals from his remix.

For the conclusion of the country-inspired celebration, Billy Ray Cyrus joined Lil Nas X (real name Montero Lamar Hill) onstage to perform the original remix that became the longest-running number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 charts since its inception. The song would also go on to win two Grammys during the festivities this year, one for Music Video of the Year and the other for Pop Duo/Group Performance.

After the "Old Town Road All-Stars" performance, the legendary hip-hop artist Nas aka "Big Nas" joined Hill onstage for a brand-new remix of his track "Rodeo" which was released just before the show.

