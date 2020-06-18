Oliver Heldens Announces New mau5trap Single Dropping Next Month Under HI-LO Alias

HI-LO has been quiet in recent months, but Oliver Heldens' evil tech twin is clawing back with a vengeance next month. Using his alter ego's Twitter, Heldens recently took to social media to announce that he is releasing a new single under his HI-LO alias next month.

"ZEUS," which will arrive on Friday, July 3rd, is the first official solo HI-LO release of 2020 and also the first since the release of "Poseidon" back in October 2019. In his Twitter announcement, HI-LO also divulged that the single will be distributed by deadmau5's mau5trap banner, making for a mouthwatering release and pouring gasoline on the fire of his fans' anticipation. However, as of the time of writing, HI-LO hasn't offered up any more details about the single.

We reported back in March that Heldens alluded to releasing his debut album in a recent interview, so fans can certainly hope that "ZEUS" is some sort of catalyst for more music from the Dutch powerhouse DJ and producer.

You can pre-save HI-LO's "Zeus" here ahead of its release on July 3rd and check out Heldens' announcement below.

