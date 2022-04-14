Skip to main content
Oliver Koletzki Announces First-Ever North American Live Tour

Oliver Koletzki Announces First-Ever North American Live Tour

Koletzki's dreamy, organic sound has been on full display during the can't-miss tour.

Oliver Koletzki

Koletzki's dreamy, organic sound has been on full display during the can't-miss tour.

In the midst of his first-ever live tour in North America, techno music vet Oliver Koletzki is on a mission to spread his time-tested sound.

Koletzki, who helms the record label Stil vor Talent, recently set out on the tour, where he's been performing spellbinding live renditions of music from three of his fan-favorite albums: The Arc of Tension, Fire in the Jungle and Made of Wood. The latter opus, however, is the namesake of the German record producer's can't-miss live tour.

Spanning 12 tracks, Made Of Wood is a song-cycle of organic, hypnotic dance music, and a tour de force for Koletzki. His eponymous tour is a 90-minute show wherein he breathes life into the album by playing piano, synthesizer and guitar. The concerts are a microcosm of his singular take on electronic music, which interpolates dreamy downtempo beats with pulsating melodic techno.

Take a listen to Made Of Wood below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Koletzki has enjoyed a fruitful career since as early as 2005, when his debut release, the riveting techno record "Der Mückenschwarm," arrived under Sven Väth's legendary Cocoon banner. Since then, he's performed at Burning Man and Rainbow Serpent Festival, among other major events. A renowned DJ and live instrumentalist, he celebrated his storied label's 10-year anniversary in 2016.

Tickets to Koletzki's first-ever North American live tour can be purchased here. Check out the full list of dates below.

Oliver Koletzki 'Made of Wood' North America Live Tour

FOLLOW OLIVER KOLETZKI:

Facebook: facebook.com/OliverKoletzki
Instagram: instagram.com/oliverkoletzki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Ec124B

Related

A photo of Swedish DJ/producer Eric Prydz facing upward during a performance.
NEWS

Eric Prydz Announces North American Tour, Teases First Official Remix in Years

Eric Prydz is gearing up for a massive 2019.

porter_robinson_jasmine_safaeian 2
NEWS

PSA: Virtual Self Announces North American Tour

Buckle up, Virtual Self is embarking on his first US Tour.

getter
NEWS

Getter Announces 2021 North American Tour

After releasing his "Some Creatures" EP, one of the year's most outstanding electronic records, Getter will soon hit the road on an eponymous tour.

We-Own-The-Nite-NYC_RÜFÜS-DU-SOL_Tour
NEWS

Rufus Du Sol Announces North American Tour

Rufus Du Sol unveils their official US tour dates.

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

RL Grime's "Community Outreach" tour kicks off this fall.

Tchami
EVENTS

Tchami Announces Elevation North American Tour for 2020

The tour will kick off February to April of next year.

rezz
NEWS

REZZ Announces 2021 North American Headline Tour

REZZ, who also announced a new single on the way, said the tour will feature "the biggest production" of her career thus far.

Shaquille O'Neal7
NEWS

PSA: Shaq Has Announced His First Ever Summer Tour

Change your summer plans because Shaq will be touring in a city near you.