Oliver Koletzki Announces First-Ever North American Live Tour

In the midst of his first-ever live tour in North America, techno music vet Oliver Koletzki is on a mission to spread his time-tested sound.

Koletzki, who helms the record label Stil vor Talent, recently set out on the tour, where he's been performing spellbinding live renditions of music from three of his fan-favorite albums: The Arc of Tension, Fire in the Jungle and Made of Wood. The latter opus, however, is the namesake of the German record producer's can't-miss live tour.

Spanning 12 tracks, Made Of Wood is a song-cycle of organic, hypnotic dance music, and a tour de force for Koletzki. His eponymous tour is a 90-minute show wherein he breathes life into the album by playing piano, synthesizer and guitar. The concerts are a microcosm of his singular take on electronic music, which interpolates dreamy downtempo beats with pulsating melodic techno.

Take a listen to Made Of Wood below.

Koletzki has enjoyed a fruitful career since as early as 2005, when his debut release, the riveting techno record "Der Mückenschwarm," arrived under Sven Väth's legendary Cocoon banner. Since then, he's performed at Burning Man and Rainbow Serpent Festival, among other major events. A renowned DJ and live instrumentalist, he celebrated his storied label's 10-year anniversary in 2016.

Tickets to Koletzki's first-ever North American live tour can be purchased here. Check out the full list of dates below.

FOLLOW OLIVER KOLETZKI:

Facebook: facebook.com/OliverKoletzki

Instagram: instagram.com/oliverkoletzki

Spotify: spoti.fi/3Ec124B