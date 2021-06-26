One Dead After Armed Robbery Outside Avicii's Former Hollywood Home

One suspect was fatally shot by the security team of Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian, the current owner of Avicii's former Hollywood residence.
Author:
Publish date:

Kat Wilcox

A fatal shooting on the West Hollywood street Blue Jay Way took place at the former residence of iconic dance music artist Avicii

The home was purchased and is presently owned by Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian, who was reportedly targeted by a group of armed robbers. Saghian purchased the home following Avicii's death in 2018 for $17.5 million.

Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian.

The Mercury News reports the attack occurred after Saghian's Rolls Royce was trailed by three assailants, who accosted two members of Saghian's party in the driveway of his residence. Saghian had already made it inside the home as the group began to shake down the fashion mogul's associates.

At that point, Saghian's security guard engaged the attackers in a firefight that resulted in multiple gunshot wounds. The suspects then fled in a gray Audi but were quickly apprehended by police within a couple of miles. One suspect was found dead in the vehicle at the time of apprehension.

Suspects took off in a gray Audi after engaging with Richard Saghian's private security in a gun fight.

A bullet hole can be seen in the Audi allegedly used by the suspects.

Saghian's security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition due to the gunshot injury. The two victims of the shakedown were also inflicted but face non-life threatening injuries.

