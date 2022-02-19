Skip to main content
Ookay Is Debuting His Full Unreleased Album at Ultra Music Festival 2022

Ookay Is Debuting His Full Unreleased Album at Ultra Music Festival 2022

Ultra is about to get a long-overdue dose of Ookay.

Ronnie Lloyd

Ultra is about to get a long-overdue dose of Ookay.

Ultra Music Festival is about to become the listening party for Ookay's upcoming album.

The versatile singer-songwriter and "Thief" producer has announced that the album will be heard in full by spectators of his set at this year's Ultra Music Festival. Ultra will be the only setting to hear Ookay during Miami Music Week 2022, and he's going the extra mile to ensure it's a one-of-a-kind show to remember. 

"After 3 years since the last Ultra, to be able to come back with a whole new show, new album, more dancers, visuals and attitude, I can’t wait to show the world what I’ve been crafting," Ookay told EDM.com. "It’ll be a great day for us to be Ookay." 

Ookay's next album will be his first since 2018's tongue-in-cheek record, Wow! Cool Album!. The news of his latest LP follows his recent indietronica track, "Way That I Do."

Recommended Articles

idris elba
NEWS

Idris Elba Says He'll "Lean Away" From Acting to Focus On Electronic Music

Dance music fans are likely to hear a lot more from the award-winning actor and DJ.

By Cameron Sunkel
25 minutes ago
david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta Drops "Trap House" Remix of Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin"

David Guetta is throwing his weight behind a new crossover sound reminiscent of his early career roots.

By Cameron Sunkel
36 minutes ago
steve aoki
GEAR + TECH

Steve Aoki Says He Made More Money From NFTs In 1 Year Than a Decade of Streaming Royalties

Steve Aoki's early adoption of NFTs has paid off, and he remains a believer in the technology's future.

By Cameron Sunkel
45 minutes ago

FOLLOW OOKAY:

Facebook: facebook.com/pg/ookaymusic
Instagram: instagram.com/ookayx
Twitter: twitter.com/Ookay
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YMDsY6

Related

Road to Ultra - Taiwan
NEWS

Madeon to Make Long-Awaited Ultra Music Festival Return in 2020

Madeon will return to Ultra Music Festival at long last.

Ultra Miami 2017 - credits Bart Heemskerk (2)
NEWS

Ultra Music Festival's Full 2020 Stage Lineup by Day is Here

Ultra's organizers have made their Phase 3 lineup announcement.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer and Revealed Recordings label boss Hardwell courtesy of Rukes.
NEWS

Hardwell's Revealed Recordings to Take Over Ultra Music Festival Stage in 2020

Revealed Recordings will be highlighted on Ultra's UMF Radio Stage in 2020.

Fedde Le Grand - Ultra Music Festival 2018
NEWS

Ultra Music Festival Announces 2020 Dates For Bayfront Park Return

Ultra Music Festival is wasting no time in planning their 2020 return to Bayfront Park.

Ultra Music Festival Stage
NEWS

Ultra Music Festival Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainability with Return of "Mission: Home"

Ultra Music Festival has dramatically reduced its environmental footprint by enacting sustainable initiatives.

Main-Stage-photo-by-Philippe-Wuyts-1
NEWS

City of Miami Sued Over Ultra Music Festival's Move to Virginia Key Location

More litigation surrounds Ultra's move to Virginia Key.

OOKAY
MUSIC RELEASES

OOKAY's New Mix Has Us Longing for EDC [PREMIERE]

This brand new hour-long mix is awesome!

Ultra Music Festival Stage
NEWS

Ultra Music Festival Shares Shuttle Details for Festival Access

Important information on how to access UMF's Virginia Key location.