Ookay Is Debuting His Full Unreleased Album at Ultra Music Festival 2022

Ultra Music Festival is about to become the listening party for Ookay's upcoming album.

The versatile singer-songwriter and "Thief" producer has announced that the album will be heard in full by spectators of his set at this year's Ultra Music Festival. Ultra will be the only setting to hear Ookay during Miami Music Week 2022, and he's going the extra mile to ensure it's a one-of-a-kind show to remember.

"After 3 years since the last Ultra, to be able to come back with a whole new show, new album, more dancers, visuals and attitude, I can’t wait to show the world what I’ve been crafting," Ookay told EDM.com. "It’ll be a great day for us to be Ookay."

Ookay's next album will be his first since 2018's tongue-in-cheek record, Wow! Cool Album!. The news of his latest LP follows his recent indietronica track, "Way That I Do."

