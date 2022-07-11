Opiuo Announces 2022 Tour and New Album, "A Shape of Sound"

Electronic music aficionados in New Zealand, Australia and the U.S. can look forward to a summer of Opiuo.

The virtuosic DJ and music producer, whose signature sound blends elements of soul, funk and glitch hop, has announced his upcoming fifth album, A Shape Of Sound. Slated for release on August 25th, the record will include Opiuo's first single of 2022, the stunning "Gravitate."

Opiuo also recently took to Twitter to confirm a collaboration with French bass music star CloZee, but he hasn't announced whether or not it will appear on A Shape Of Sound.

Opiuo also announced a 2022 tour in celebration of the album's announcement. The eponymous tour is set to kick off on August 28th, when he'll set the tone with a momentous hometown show in New Zealand before hitting Melbourne, Los Angeles and San Francisco, among other major cities.

"This album and tour are years in the making and easily my most evolved yet," Opiuo said in a press statement shared with EDM.com. "I’ll be controlling all the visual elements and performing the music live on the fly to make it the most spontaneous, involved, ever-expanding show I possibly can! I'm extremely excited to show you all the new music, share the dance floor, and bring this vision to life!"

You can purchase tickets to Opiuo's "A Shape Of Sound" tour here.

