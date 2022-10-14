Opiuo Opens Up About Burnout: "It Cannot Be Ignored, and a Balance Has to Be Found"

Electronic music star Opiuo has opened up about his experiences with burnout as a touring artist.

The electronic music virtuoso star, who recently released his fifth studio album, A Shape of Sound, penned a heartfelt letter to his fans, detailing his personal struggles and reflections from life on the road in 2022. It sheds light on the bleak realities of the live music landscape, where many artists are scared to talk about exhaustion for fear of scrutiny since their work is considered a "dream job" by others.

Opiuo begins by praising his fans in the United States in particular, who he said are “consistently the most kind, colourful, genuine humans out.” But having been touring around the world for over a decade, he isn’t safe from battling the hardships that come with the travels.

“Road life is currently harder than it’s ever been in my career,” he wrote. “Everything has changed. Costs have ballooned. Burn out [sic] is very real for so many right now. It cannot be ignored, and a balance has to be found.”

Opiuo's open letter also functions as an ode to his fans, who he says are the reason why he continues to produce music and take the stage.

“I am here as your provider of aural goodness and sonic hope. For without music life is dull,” Opiuo continues. “You are all the soundtrack to my life and I will do my unwavering best to be yours for many years to come.”

You can read the full letter below.

