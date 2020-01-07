Drum and Bass Producer Optiv Has Passed Away

Drum and Bass has lost one of its pioneers with the passing of Edward Holmes, known by the dance music community as Optiv. The veteran producer's sudden passing has been met with an outpouring of support from colleagues and fans around the world.

Holmes had a relentless work ethic. As a producer few could keep up with his output. Songs by Optiv wound up on over twenty different labels, ensuring his sound was a big part of the drum and bass genre. Longtime fans know Holmes frequently shared the limelight with two frequent collaborators, CZA and BTK.

Holmes' work did not stop there. He founded his own label, Red Light Recordings, to continue shaping the drum and bass landscape. Additionally, he founded Cause4Concern Recordings, the imprint backing the Cause4Concern collective, which is largely regarded among the most successful drum and bass collectives of all time.

Holmes was equally committed to establishing the next generation of drum and bass talent as we was to making his own mark on it. Those who knew him realize his bold ideas will be sorely missed.

At the time of writing the circumstances surrounding Optiv's passing are still unclear.

