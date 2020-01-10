Orbit DJ Retreats Announce 2020 Ibiza Opening and Closing Dates

The 2019 launch of Orbit DJ Retreats made a big enough splash for the brand to expand significantly this year. They've grown to include two Ibiza events - opening from May 16th-21st and closing from October 11th-16th - as well as a U.S. iteration whose dates and location have yet to be announced.

The retreats are founded by Los Angeles DJ/producer Doorly. Each event is geared towards up-and-coming electronic musicians with workshops and speeches on disc jockeying and music production as well as marketing and industry topics. Rob Da Bank, Juliet Fox and Matt Robson-Scott of Gorgon City are among the other program mentors.

The organizers of Orbit DJ Retreats also give out scholarships and discounts to select applicants. More information on eligibility can be found in the official application, which must be submitted by January 21st.

Tickets and additional details on Orbit DJ Retreats are available on the event website.

