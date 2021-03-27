Tenants Who Turned New York Apartment Into Illicit, Mask-Less Nightclub Sued by Landlord

Tenants Who Turned New York Apartment Into Illicit, Mask-Less Nightclub Sued by Landlord

The suit claims the tenants were brazenly defying pandemic restrictions and charging hundreds of attendees $100 cover each.
Author:
Publish date:

Google Maps

The suit claims the tenants were brazenly defying pandemic restrictions and charging hundreds of attendees $100 cover each.

The owners of the New York City apartment complex at 81 Hudson St. have filed a lawsuit against two tenants who allegedly turned their apartment into a nightclub. Occupants Kurt David and Jean Elbaum-David are being accused of regularly hosting disruptive, crowded parties and charging attendees a $100 cover.

According to neighbors, the parties have been regular over the last few weeks, and it is not unheard of for the events to draw an attendance of over 100 people. The situation finally came to a head last weekend after one attendee, a 17-year-old boy, took a tumble down a flight of stairs in the building. Visibly intoxicated, he was taken to New York Presbyterian Downtown Hospital.

Police raided the event, where they found dozens lined up trying to get inside. Kurt David was arrested and charged with violating the state's current pandemic restrictions against large gatherings and for selling alcohol to a minor. Two DJs, a bartender, and another party-goer were also arrested. 

Kurt David (upper left) is accused of turning his New York City apartment into a nightclub.

Kurt David (upper left) is accused of turning his New York City apartment into a nightclub.

The suit also details anecdotes from residents, who cite consistent themes involving loud music blaring into the early hours of the morning, unmasked and rowdy attendees, and trash littered throughout the complex. 

“The landlord has been trying to stop the tenants from holding these dangerous and illegal events for months,” said the landlords' representative Melissa S. Levin. “We are hopeful that our recent filing with the Supreme Court will help our efforts to end the tenant’s disruptive behavior once and for all.”

The suit additionally seeks $10,000 in damages.

Source: New York Post 

Related

EeZWE4GWoAAyHJF
NEWS

New York's Crackdown on Illicit Raves Continues with Arrests of "Floating Nightclub" Organizers

The owners of the Liberty Belle have been arrested for violating New York City's social distancing provisions and ban on large gatherings.

The-Chainsmokers-press-photo-by-Danilo-Lewis-2018-billboard-1548-1024x677
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Donate KN95 Masks to New York and Las Vegas Medical Facilities

The Chainsmokers stepped up to donate some much needed medical resources.

General
EVENTS

ReUnite Festival Sparks Swift Backlash After Illicit Desert Gathering Defies COVID-19 Regulations

Firsthand accounts circulating on social media also claim that one attendee died at the unauthorized event.

rennes-rave-france-2
NEWS

Nearly 2,500 Attend Illegal New Year's Eve Rave, Provoke Curfew in France

The new rule pushes up the previous curfew time of 8PM to 6PM, and hundreds of the event-goers were charged with violating coronavirus restrictions.

Police
NEWS

13 Dead in Stampede After Police Raid Peru Nightclub

Police were at the club to enforce the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

general
NEWS

New York to Resume Limited Capacity Concerts in April 2021

Nearly a year after COVID-19 lockdowns began, New York's arts sector may start to see some semblance of normalcy.

General
NEWS

Illicit Rave In Norway Results In 27 Poisoned from Carbon Monoxide

A dangerous underground rave in Oslo has become the latest cautionary tale for those attempting to hold unsanctioned events.

Festival Stage Pyrotechnics
NEWS

New York, Ohio and Miami Beach Impose Event Bans to Curb Coronavirus Spread

More than 100, 250, and 500 people will not be allowed to congregate at events in Ohio, Miami Beach and New York respectively.