Orioles Cancel Diplo's Performance at Camden Yards Following Sexual Assault Allegations

The Orioles had promoted the show up until the assault allegations came to light.
Diplo's forthcoming performance at Camden Yards, home of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles, has been cancelled in the wake of new sexual assault allegations against the superstar music producer. 

Diplo's on-field performance, part of the Birdland Summer Music Series, was slated to take place on July 24th following Baltimore's matchup against the Washington Nationals. The show has now been axed after the team shared a statement on Twitter. 

The Orioles' social media statement regarding the cancellation was brief, offering no specifics behind the decision to call off the upcoming show. However, as the Baltimore Sun notes, the team had been promoting the concert as recently as Wednesday, July 7th, the same day that new allegations against Diplo came to light. 

As first reported by TMZ, documents filed by Diplo's accuser described a harrowing encounter wherein the DJ allegedly coerced her into performing oral sex, an act which the woman believes he recorded without her consent. 

Diplo's lawyer Bryan Freedman has denied the allegations, calling them "completely outrageous" and "meritless" in a statement. Freedman also suggested that Diplo's accuser, who has not yet been named, is engaging in a "shakedown."

