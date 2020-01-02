OWSLA Releases 2019 Skrillex Yearbook

2019 saw lots of new content from EDM superstar Skrillex, who released new music and appeared at many festivals and events. With new singles like "Mumbai Power" and "Midnight Hour" with Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign, Skrillex (real name Sonny Moore) has been hard at work giving fans what they want. Now, his OWSLA imprint has amassed a collection of unreleased behind-the-scenes content and photos, and compiled it into the 2019 Skrillex Yearbook.

The new item is available via the OWSLA store, and Skrillex diehards will surely want to get their hands on it before it's gone.

In 2019, Moore performed at Electric Zoo in New York, Ultra Korea, and even Indy 500 Snake Pit along with a slew of headlining gigs around the world. The 2019 Skrillex Yearbook will undoubtedly include rare content and behind-the-scenes looks at some of these events, among other things.

It's unclear as to what the full book includes, but the limited item will certainly disappear quickly. Pre-orders for the 2019 Skrillex Yearbook are available until January 8th and can be found here.

