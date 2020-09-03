Ad Space on an Album Cover? This Indie Electronic Duo Wants to Shake Up the Music Industry

An indie electronic duo is trying to introduce a new advertising medium that would make Don Draper proud—or cringe.

It remains to be seen whether or not OYLS' new venture will stick in the music industry, but it sure is a situation to keep an eye on. In a landmark move, the Los Angeles-based band recently announced they are selling advertising space on the cover of their forthcoming album. For $4.99, brands can thrust a flagpole on the artwork, which will live on a slew of DSPs and streaming platforms.

The self-proclaimed "profit conscious musical duo" are planning to release their debut full-length album on October 2nd, 2020. According to a press release issued to announce the initiative, the album art will be live on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Pandora, and Youtube Music, among other music marketplaces. OYLS launched the sale yesterday, September 1st and a portion of proceeds will be directed to MusiCares, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting music industry professionals in need of financial assistance and wellness programs.

At the crux of OYLS’ ambitious new venture is music monetization. As the impact of COVID-19 continues to throttle the music industry and its legions of artists, producers, and songwriters, the band is attempting to introduce a new revenue stream. "Our new initiative introduces a novel form of monetization, especially at a time when Coronavirus has dealt a heavy blow on traditional revenue streams for musicians," OYLS said. "Most importantly, this helps raise money and awareness for an important cause: MusiCares, a foundation that supports struggling musicians suffering from mental issues and substance abuse."

