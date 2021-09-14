Ozuna Reveals Stacked Collab With DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK On the Way

With such diverse spheres of influence, we're itching to see what an Ozuna, DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK collaboration sounds like.

Prior to taking the stage for his solo performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Ozuna let slip that he has another major collab with DJ Snake in the works.

Given the meteoric success of 2019's "Taki Taki," a bilingual reggaeton-dance crossover track by Snake featuring Ozuna, Selena Gomez and Cardi B, perhaps it's no surprise Ozuna and Snake have plans to recreate the magic. Today "Taki Taki" sits at a staggering 1.2 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Their forthcoming collaboration, dubbed "La Funka," isn't short on star power. Chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion and K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK are joining the effort, Ozuna said.

The track will mark the second appearance on a dance music record for both Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK in recent memory. Marshmello and Nitti Gritti teamed up with Megan on "Bad Bitches" to ring in the return of festival season earlier this year. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga linked up for an alluring house single called "Sour Candy," produced by BloodPop® and BURNS on Mother Monster's Chromatica album.

At the time of this article's publication, the release date of "La Funka" has not yet been confirmed.