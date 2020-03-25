Paavo Siljamäki of Above & Beyond has been Diagnosed with COVID-19

A personality near and dear to the EDM community has shared that he has come down with COVID-19. Paavo Siljamäki of trance trio Above & Beyond has shared that he’s fought the disease for 11 days and taken the opportunity to give thanks for healthcare professionals on the frontlines.

“I’m on day 11 of fighting the coronavirus here,” said Siljamäki in a video shared via his Instagram Story. “I wonder if anybody else is ill at the moment and knows what it’s like.” He speculated that he may have contracted the novel coronavirus from a massage therapist in Bali two weeks ago.

He went on to encourage those listening to be mindful of healthcare workers putting their own health at risk for the treatment of others. “I have such gratitude for the people who risk their lives to help us during difficult spots,” he said.

Siljamäki closed out by reminding fans not to be fearful even in the face of uncertainty. “A big part of being ill is being afraid,” he said.

H/T: Global Dance Electronic

FOLLOW ABOVE & BEYOND:

Facebook: facebook.com/aboveandbeyond

Instagram: instagram.com/aboveandbeyond

Twitter: twitter.com/aboveandbeyond

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/aboveandbeyond