Pacha Group is Expanding With a New Club in London

The legendary clubbing brand has taken over the iconic Café de Paris in the West End.
Pacha Group is on a mission this year to expand its dominance in Europe. 

The fabled clubbing brand has long been a go-to destination for party-goers worldwide ever since they opened their first location in 1967 in the small beach town of Sitges, Spain. Since then, they've gone on to expand across the continent with luxury nightclubs and most recently branched their hotel locations outside of Spain for the first time ever

Now, Pacha is moving their bustling nightlife experience to London's West End and will be taking over one of the capital's oldest nightclubs, Café de Paris. The venue first opened back in the 1920s but recently closed this past December due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They plan to convert the iconic club into a branch of Lío, the brand's famous Ibiza cabaret restaurant. 

Café de Paris, one of London's oldest nightclubs established in the 1920s, closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Café de Paris has been an icon of the West End since the 1920s, so it is a great privilege to be taking it on into the next phase of life," Nick McCabe, Chief Executive of Pacha, told The Caterer. "We are delighted that, true to its roots, it will remain somewhere that people can come and experience entertainment hospitality at its finest and we can't wait to welcome people back."

Pacha Group has purchased Café de Paris and will convert it into a branch of Lío, its cabaret restaurant. 

