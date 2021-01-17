Coachella On Pause Until At Least Fall 2021, Says Palm Springs Mayor

Coachella On Pause Until At Least Fall 2021, Says Palm Springs Mayor

In a recent interview, Christy Holstege revealed there are no plans to host large-scale events this spring.
Credit: Jamal Eid

As it stands, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is still scheduled for April 9th-11th and April 16th-18th, 2021, with other large gatherings—including Stagecoach Music Festival and The Dinah—following suit with spring dates. However, a recent interview with Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege reveals the city does not have any plans to host large-scale events until at least the fall of 2021. 

The interview aired January 13th on Channel Q's popular 103.1 FM segment, "The Morning Beat with AJ and Mikalah." While calling into the show, Holstege discussed current pandemic conditions in Palm Springs, the state of the city's tourism industry, and high hopes for the future.

"We've been focused on, you know, making sure that everyone's wearing masks and enforcing as much as possible, really so that we can keep our residents safe and have a bright future in a few months when we can reopen," Holstege told the show's hosts after one of them mentioned Coachella by name. "We're hoping that those events will be rescheduled to the fall of this year."

Rumors of a postponed Coachella have been floating since October 2020, when sources close to the event's promoters, AEG and Goldenvoice, told Rolling Stone that the festival would be "100% moving," likely to the first or second week of October. As of this week, that timeline looks promising after Dr. Anthony Fauci projected performing arts venues could reopen right around that time. 

Source: Channel Q

