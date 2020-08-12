Pandora Unveils Exclusive Playlist Series Featuring Steve Aoki, Gryffin, Marshmello, More

Pandora is shrewdly taking advantage of the budding music and gaming crossover space with the announcement of its exclusive playlist series, "Game Time." The streaming giant has teamed up with Steve Aoki, Marshmello, Gryffin, The Glitch Mob, Tokyo Machine, and more for the new initiative.

"Whether the go-to is Fortnite, Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, or even OG classics like Super Mario or Donkey Kong, it is undeniable that there is a strong connection between music and gaming, and finding the right musical vibe is the perfect way to fuel that next session," wrote Pandora representatives in a blog post announcing the series.

Designed to coalesce artists and gamers through music, "Game Time" features exclusive playlists from some of the most popular artists in EDM and contemporary music. Those artists, who happen to be dedicated and plainspoken gamers, serve as ideal agents to execute Pandora's mission. Each playlist features a carefully curated selection of songs that soundtrack their respective gaming experience.

You can peruse each "Game Time" playlist below.

Steve Aoki

Marshmello

Logic

Gryffin

The Glitch Mob

Borgore

KYLE

Surf Mesa

Fredo Bang

Tokyo Machine