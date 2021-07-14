Pandora Launches New "Game Time Radio" Listening Experience, Monstercat Takeover

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of "Game Time," Pandora has launched a station with four new listening Modes for gamers and music fans alike.

The relationship between music and gaming is one that ages with grace—a marriage Pandora is celebrating with the launch of a new radio experience.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Pandora's "Game Time" initiative, the streaming giant has launched a complimentary listening experience called Game Time Radio. Meticulously curated by gamers, the music hub allows users to select songs and beats to soundtrack their adrenaline-fueled gaming sessions.

Game Time Radio offers four new listening Modes, each of which offer their own unique vibe.

"Level UP" focuses on essential hip-hop while "Open World" slithers into the ambient and downtempo alleys of electronic music, offering glacial beats. "Pixelated" will feel the most comfortable in the ears of EDM fans with its high-energy, festival-centric music.

Pandora also teamed up with revered dance music tastemaker Monstercat for a special takeover, which aligns with the label's momentous 10th anniversary. The imprint is hosting its own curated "Game Time" iteration with a hand-picked selection of tracks from their storied catalog, also offering audio commentary from Kaskade, Pixel Terror, and other label mainstays.

Unveiled back in August 2020, "Game Time" is a series of exclusive playlists designed to breathe life into the gaming experience via selections by major EDM and contemporary music artists. Those artists, such as Gryffin, Steve Aoki, and The Glitch Mob, are outspoken and steadfast gamers.

You can peruse Pandora's "Game Time" program here.