Pandora Launches New "Game Time Radio" Listening Experience, Monstercat Takeover
Publish date:

Pandora Launches New "Game Time Radio" Listening Experience, Monstercat Takeover

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of "Game Time," Pandora has launched a station with four new listening Modes for gamers and music fans alike.
Author:

Pandora Blog

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of "Game Time," Pandora has launched a station with four new listening Modes for gamers and music fans alike.

The relationship between music and gaming is one that ages with grace—a marriage Pandora is celebrating with the launch of a new radio experience.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Pandora's "Game Time" initiative, the streaming giant has launched a complimentary listening experience called Game Time Radio. Meticulously curated by gamers, the music hub allows users to select songs and beats to soundtrack their adrenaline-fueled gaming sessions.

Screen Shot 2021-07-14 at 9.17.33 AM

Game Time Radio offers four new listening Modes, each of which offer their own unique vibe.

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2021-07-14 at 9.17.33 AM
NEWS

Pandora Launches New "Game Time Radio" Listening Experience, Monstercat Takeover

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of "Game Time," Pandora has launched a station with four new listening Modes for gamers and music fans alike.

Dirtybird Campout
EVENTS

Dirtybird Campout Announces 2021 Lineup: Enter to Win 2 Tickets

Grab your tent—it's time to head back to camp.

Seven Lions
EVENTS

Seven Lions Announces Ophelia Records Label Tour With Blanke, Kill The Noise, More

Au5 will also be releasing his debut single on Seven Lions' flagship label this Friday.

"Level UP" focuses on essential hip-hop while "Open World" slithers into the ambient and downtempo alleys of electronic music, offering glacial beats. "Pixelated" will feel the most comfortable in the ears of EDM fans with its high-energy, festival-centric music.

Pandora also teamed up with revered dance music tastemaker Monstercat for a special takeover, which aligns with the label's momentous 10th anniversary. The imprint is hosting its own curated "Game Time" iteration with a hand-picked selection of tracks from their storied catalog, also offering audio commentary from Kaskade, Pixel Terror, and other label mainstays.

Unveiled back in August 2020, "Game Time" is a series of exclusive playlists designed to breathe life into the gaming experience via selections by major EDM and contemporary music artists. Those artists, such as Gryffin, Steve Aoki, and The Glitch Mob, are outspoken and steadfast gamers.

You can peruse Pandora's "Game Time" program here.

Related

C7p1XERU8AAS8Yg
NEWS

Pandora Unveils Exclusive Playlist Series Featuring Steve Aoki, Gryffin, Marshmello, More

Pandora is shrewdly taking advantage of the budding music and gaming crossover space.

billie eilish
GEAR + TECH

Amazon Music Launches "DJ Mode" Experience With Debut Takeover From Billie Eilish

"DJ Mode" brings listeners closer to the music they're streaming with insight from artists, DJs, and commentators.

03-Marshmello-2016-Press-cr-Bellnjerry-Billboard-1548
NEWS

Marshmello Speaks: Listen to Him Break Down His New "Shockwave" Album on Pandora

If you've never heard Marshmello speak, now's your chance to hear the man behind the helmet.

MonstercatPlus_FacebookBanner_820x360
NEWS

Monstercat to Become First Record Label to Launch Video Streaming Service

EDM.com has learned that Monstercat will soon launch a dedicated streaming service called Monstercat+.

104520466-GettyImages-680026216-pandora.1910x1000 2
NEWS

SiriusXM Purchases Pandora For $3.5 Billion

SiriusXM just acquired Pandora for a large chunk of money.

Gaming
GEAR + TECH

Monstercat Announces Partnership with Gaming Platform Roblox to Empower Creators with Its Music

The announcement arrived after Roblox reported a staggering 150 million monthly active users.

Armin-van-Buuren
NEWS

Tomorrowland's One World Radio Launches New Genre Series With Trance Show Curated by Armin van Buuren

The "4 To The Floor" series will run for the next four Fridays.

Hades_Slushii_Monstercat_SMITE
FEATURES

Monstercat Partners with Multiplayer Battle Arena Game SMITE for Special Edition Battle Pass

The partnership features music from artists and in-game characters Slushii, Sullivan King, Koven, and Noisestorm.