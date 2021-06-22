Parents Suing Live Nation Over Daughter's Lethal Drug Overdose Request Dismissal

The request to dismiss the lawsuit by the family of Katie Dix, who died after an apparent drug overdose HARD Summer 2015, points to a confidential settlement.

The family of Katie Dix, a teen who died after an apparent drug overdose at the 2015 edition of the HARD Summer music festival, has requested to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Live Nation.

Dix, who was 19 at the time of her death, had consumed a fatal combination of MDMA and Ethylone, a drug more commonly known as bath salts. According to Bloomberg Law, witnesses said that the festival's security team failed to offer any aid until medical professionals arrived, which took around 20 minutes.

Dix's parents, Mark and Pamela Dix, went on to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation on the grounds that the promoter demonstrated negligence and breached their duties to protect her from the distribution and ingestion of illegal drugs.

Katie Dix died of an apparent drug overdose at the 2015 edition of the HARD Summer music festival. Facebook

According to Pitchfork, who spoke with "several California law school professors," the move by Dix's family to dismiss the suit most likely points to a confidential settlement, the terms of which are not publicly available.

"After looking at the documents, I’m confident that the case settled,” Andrew Bradt, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, told Pitchfork. “And we may learn nothing more if the settlement included [a non-disclosure agreement]."

In addition to Dix, an 18-year-old woman named Tracy Nguyen also died of a drug overdose after attending HARD Summer, which took place on August 1st, 2015 at the Fairplex in Pomona. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined Nguyen's death to be a result of an ecstasy overdose.