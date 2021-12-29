Paris Hilton Is DJing In Her Own Metaverse On New Year's Eve—Next to Her Dog Mansion

Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Publish date:

Author:

Eva Rinaldi

Paris Hilton will be DJing in her own metaverse, dubbed "Paris World," this New Year's Eve. You'll even be able to watch from her dog mansion.

"Paris World" is a virtual island featuring digital replicas of Hilton's Beverly Hills home and its dog mansion (her dogs' names are Crypto, Ethereum, and Ether). Attendees will be able to rent a high-end sports car, Sunray yacht, or purchase virtual clothing. The metaverse experience, which will operate on the Roblox platform, will also include a private jet and massive DJ stages.

"For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world," Hilton told Reuters. "Not everybody gets to experience that, so that’s what we’ve been working together on over the past year—giving them all my inspirations of what I want in that world."

Paris-Hilton-Paris-World-Roblox

The pop culture icon has long been on the receiving end of unwarranted sneers and ridicule, but her brand and persona has allowed her to build an empire that's worth an estimated $4 billion over the past decade.

And she's not slowing down any time soon—Hilton recently launched her own media company 11:11 Media, a podcast, published a tell-all memoir, and two shows. She also jumped into the NFT space earlier this year and sold three pieces called "Planet Paris" in collaboration with designer Blake Kathryn, raking in a whopping nine-figure offer.

"I was always in on the joke, but I knew exactly what I was doing," she told Reuters. "Behind the scenes, I was building a brand."

