Couple Receives Free Honeymoon, Lifetime Festival Passes After Getting Trolled for Engagement at Parklife

The offer came from Sacha Lord, co-creator of Parklife, who said "the internet reaction to two young people sharing a special moment was quite frankly vile."

Sacha Lord/Instagram

The 2022 edition of Parklife was a festival this couple will always remember. 

Myles Goodfellow and Indy Geraghty got engaged during this year's Parklife Festival. Goodfellow, a 25-year-old business owner, reached out to the festival's organizers to see if they would help him propose to his girlfriend of seven years.

They happily agreed.

Goodfellow reportedly got the idea shortly after Geraghty surprised him with tickets to Parklife two months prior. He told ITV that he "always knew she would say 'yes,'" but said he was nervous as the moment drew closer. "But as soon as I walked on stage," Goodfellow continued, "I was pretty confident. I knew I was going to make Indy happy, and that's all I was thinking about at the time."

dementia
GEAR + TECH

UMG Partners With Music Wellness App Vera to Help People With Dementia

Universal Music Group has become an official partner of Music Health, the music wellness and technology company behind the AI-driven Vera app.

By Lennon Cihak13 minutes ago
Coachella festival grounds - brphotoco 1
EVENTS

Coachella Announces Dates of 2023 Festival

Frank Ocean has been confirmed as a Coachella 2023 headliner.

By Lennon Cihak35 minutes ago

"I didn't know what was going on. I couldn't even speak!" added Geraghty. "I was so shocked - it was crazy."

After the couple's proposal went viral on social media, they allegedly became the target of scores of internet trolls. Parklife's co-creator, Sacha Lord, got wind of the situation and felt bad about the negativity the couple received. Lord, who also holds the title of Night Time Economy Advisor for Greater Manchester, said he was furious by the internet's reaction to the couple's engagement. 

So he offered to pay for their honeymoon—and give them free entry to Parklife and The Warehouse Project for life.

"Unfortunately, the internet reaction to two young people sharing a special moment was quite frankly vile," Lord said in an Instagram post. "I would like to find this couple and give them free entry to Parklife and The Warehouse Project for life and not only that, but to pay for their honeymoon, so that when they go away, I want them to sit there in the sun posting pictures to social media, knowing that those people who had a go at them are bitter, and they’re not there."

