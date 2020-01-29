Parookaville Adds Oliver Heldens, Afrojack, and FISHER to 2020 Lineup

In December of 2019, the social media accounts behind Germany's biggest electronic music festival became a beehive of activity. As a way of slowly disclosing the slew of artists set to perform in 2020, Parookaville began posting videos to its channels revealing acts along the way.

The latest video highlights an array of artists set to perform in the City of Dreams including Oliver Heldens, Afrojack, FISHER, Krewella, Ben Nicky, Amelie Lens, Headhunterz and Meduza to name a few.

These acts join an already stacked lineup which includes Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Steve Aoki, Cosmic Gate, Rezz, and Vini Vici.

The high-concept music festival is known to immerse its attendees in a fully-fledged fantasy city. Scattered throughout are intricately designed stages amplifying sounds from all across the electronic music spectrum.

With each passing year, Parookaville has grown in popularity. Last year's edition of the event broke records as it hosted over 200,000 attendees.

Parookaville takes place July 17th-19th at Weeze Airport in Germany. For tickets and general information click here.

