Pasquale Rotella Teases Beyond Wonderland PNW, New EDC Events, and More in 2020 "State of Insomniac"

Each year, Insomniac CEO and Founder Pasquale Rotella shares a "State of Insomniac" address detailing the company's latest goings on. 2020 is turning out to be an eventful year for the promotional powerhouse, making this year's update all the more buzzworthy.

Perhaps most notably, Rotella teased the addition of a Beyond Wonderland event in the Pacific Northwest. Because Insomniac expressed interest in hosting an event at the Gorge Amphitheatre in their recent lawsuit complaint against Seattle promoter USC Events, some speculate that the event will replace Paradiso Festival. "It's been nearly a decade since Beyond Wonderland Seattle, but this year Beyond will return to the Pacific Northwest," Rotella wrote.

Another highlight of this year's update was the announcement that the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) event brand will expand further in the year to come. "2021 will be the 25th year of EDC," Rotella pointed out. "Over the next few months we will be announcing multiple new destinations as we continue to take EDC around the world and grow our amazing Headliner community."

Bad news wasn't absent from the 2020 "State of Insomniac" as Rotella opened up about the troubles facing the Nocturnal Wonderland event brand. Citing the new festival grounds' failure to meet attendees "high expectations" as the main factor, Rotella shared that his team is deciding whether to skip 2020 entirely or host it at San Bernardino's Glen Helen Amphitheater. To that end, he said that he will soon take a poll via Instagram.

Also included in the update was a reference to the recent news that the flagship EDC event will be allowed to occupy more of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, plans to power generators at certain shows with biodiesel, the Insomniac LTD fashion line, and expanded presence at NOS Events Center gatherings, among other topics.

More information on Insomniac and their events can be found on their official website.

