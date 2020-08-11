Watch Patrick Topping Play Mesmerizing Skyline Set Atop Scotland's Iconic Calton Hill

Famed English DJ and house music producer Patrick Topping has taken the streaming game to new heights after filming a dazzling set atop Scotland's iconic Calton Hill.

Flanked by the idyllic skyline of Edinburgh, Topping played a mesmerizing song-cycle of deep and tech house bops as day turned to night. He dropped many of his own originals as well as a litany of tracks from his house and techno music compatriots, like Paul Johnson's "I Make U Create Dance Steps That U Can't Repeat," Loods' "Gummi," and Charlotte de Witte's monster remix of Jerome Isma-ae's iconic 2010 progressive track "Hold That Sucker Down."

Calton Hill is not only the location of the headquarters of the Scottish Government, but also home to myriad iconic monuments and buildings, like the National Monument, the Nelson Monument, the City Observatory, and the Old Royal High School, among others.

You can watch Topping's full Calton Hill skyline set in Edinburgh below.

FOLLOW PATRICK TOPPING:

Facebook: facebook.com/patricktoppingdj

Twitter: twitter.com/Patrick_Topping

Instagram: instagram.com/patricktopping

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fOMz0O