There's a New Paul Oakenfold Album Arriving on the Cardano Blockchain

Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson is forging relationships with some of the most influential businessmen in electronic dance music.

One of Ethereum's original co-founders is working on a collaborative album with dance music legend Paul Oakenfold.

Charles Hoskinson, a prominent figure in Ethereum's history and founder of Cardano, is now working closely alongside Oakenfold to bring a full length album to the blockchain. According to BlockTribune, every element of the album, including the cover art, tracks, and sleeve notes, will live on the Cardano blockchain. The LP hasn't yet been given a release date, but it has been endowed with an intriguing title: Zombie Lobster.

The meeting of these respective titans from the worlds of technology and entertainment feels like the making of a watershed moment for electronic music. Reflecting on his participation in developing the album, Hoskinson says he understands how the blockchain industry can better support the music business going forward.

"Getting to learn about the electronic music industry, and how the blockchain can support it, has been a revelation," Hoskinson said. "Understanding how a blockchain like Cardano can benefit producers and managers like Alon Shulman, artists like Paul Oakenfold and Carl Cox, organizations like Universe and labels like Awesome Soundwave and Perfecto and the scale of what they achieve will enable us to connect our technology to their creativity."

In addition to the music itself, Hoskinson is empowering another dance music magnate, Alon Shulman, to bring a strong musically-inspired visual art presence to Cardano. Shulman (who manages Cox) and his Starship Universe organization have been tasked by Cardano with the ambitious release of over a thousand NFTs on the platform.

“Connecting with Charles Hoskinson has been a revelation. He listened, and we listened, and we realized we speak the same language and want the same things for our industries and the wider world," Shulman said. "Integrity comes when you get the right balance between commerciality and credibility, and it quickly became apparent that we have a shared vision centered around inclusivity and sustainability."

