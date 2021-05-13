"Highest Concert on Earth": New Documentary Chronicles Paul Oakenfold's Mount Everest Performance

Oakenfold climbed to Everest's base camp for the "highest concert on Earth" in 2017.
FlixFling

In 2017 legendary electronic artist Paul Oakenfold hiked his way through Himalayan villages and up to the base camp of the world's tallest mountain, Mount Everest, where he performed a DJ set that earned him the world record for the "highest concert on Earth" at 18,000 feet above sea level.

The event managed to raise money for non-profit organizations Supporting Nepal's Children and Youth Music, and reach over three million people worldwide through its gripping livestream. The iconic event, known as SoundTrek, became the first of many planned events of a similar nature that will encompass elements of music, travel, and philanthropy.

Now, Oakenfold and executive producer Josh Heffler have released a documentary chronicling that journey to Everest's base camp and the ensuing DJ set. The film was released today by movie and music streaming service FlixFling.

Poster for SoundTrek: A Music Journey to Mount Everest, out now via FlixFling.

Poster for SoundTrek: A Music Journey to Mount Everest, out now via FlixFling.

SoundTrek: A Music Journey to Mount Everest documents the landmark event and what led up to it, as well as the fundraising impact it had in 2017, which inspired Oakenfold to pursue more SoundTrek events. 

"The success of SoundTrek Mount Everest was just the beginning," Oakenfold reflected in a statement. “Based on the amount of money raised for charity and the global success of the adventure, I plan to do many more SoundTreks around the globe.”

Heffler adds: "Not only is SoundTrek an amazing concept to entertain people, but I really got behind it because I had the opportunity to directly help underprivileged people in numerous locations."

SoundTrek: A Music Journey to Mount Everest was released exclusively via FlixFling. You can watch the doc here

