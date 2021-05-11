PEEKABOO DJed Live With One Arm After Breaking His Shoulder

After falling off his Onewheel electronic skateboard and breaking his shoulder, PEEKABOO threw down in Wisconsin—with one arm.

Not even a broken shoulder could keep PEEKABOO from returning to doing what he does best.

After falling off his Onewheel electronic skateboard and breaking his shoulder, the trap and dubstep music star touched down at Somerset, Wisconsin's Rivers Edge Campground on May 8th for a bass-fueled drive-in concert with BUKU and Sully.

Incapacitated by a cast on his right arm, PEEKABOO went on to take the stage and throw down a bone-rattling DJ set—with one arm. While he wasn't able to move around much, his performance was nothing short of magnificent as he cycled through a bevy of his own originals and unreleased IDs.

Check out a couple clips from the show below, including one in which he drops his global bass hit "Babatunde."

