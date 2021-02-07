PEEKABOO Reveals He's Working on a New Song with Rezz

PEEKABOO Reveals He's Working on a New Song with Rezz

On Twitter, the duo announced that their new collaboration has left them "SCREAMING."
Author:
Publish date:

Over the weekend, Rezz treated fans to a massive collaboration featuring the rock band, PVRIS. Now, fans who can't get enough of her music are already gearing up for another big bass crossover. Recently revealed on Twitter, the storied bass producer, PEEKABOO, is currently working on a new song with Space Mom. 

Seeing as this track is very much in progress, there is no preview available at this time. While much is unknown, it's a promsing sign that the new song has left both artists "SCREAMING."

At the time of writing, a title or release date for PEEKABOO and Rezz's work-in-progress collaboration is not yet known. Considering the fact that it was just started a few days ago, fans will have to practice patience as its official release may be far out.

