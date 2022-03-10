Skip to main content
Music by Peggy Gou, Baauer, More Featured On "The Batman" Soundtrack

Music by Peggy Gou, Baauer, More Featured On "The Batman" Soundtrack

Tracks by Kevin Saunderson, Patrick Topping and Corvad also appear on the blockbuster's soundtrack.

DC Films

Tracks by Kevin Saunderson, Patrick Topping and Corvad also appear on the blockbuster's soundtrack.

When the musical Bat-Signal appears, the eyes of Gotham turn to electronic music: Alesso, Peggy Gou, Baauer and more are all featured on the soundtrack for The Batman, now in theaters. 

In fact, even the film's lead, Robert Pattinson, tried his hand at crafting ambient tracks during downtime on set—while wearing his Batsuit, no less.

The music of Kevin Saunderson, Patrick Topping and Corvad, as well as of icons like Nirvana, Dean Martin and Al Martino, fills in the gaps where Pattinson's music quite didn't make the cut.

"As a die hard [sic] Batman fan I can't believe I have a song in the new movie," added Alesso, who contributed "DARK" to the film. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

the knocks
NEWS

The Knocks Announce Collaborators and Release Date of New Album, "HISTORY"

"HISTORY" will feature collaborations with Foster The People, Cold War Kids, and many more.

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago
krewella
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Krewella's Visceral Third Album, "The Body Never Lies"

The 10-track album is Krewella's most vulnerable and intimate record to date.

By Jason Heffler4 hours ago
The Batman poster
NEWS

Music by Peggy Gou, Baauer, More Featured On "The Batman" Soundtrack

Tracks by Kevin Saunderson, Patrick Topping and Corvad also appear on the blockbuster's soundtrack.

By Rachel Kupfer5 hours ago

Out March 4th, The Batman sees Pattinson face off against Paul Dano, who assumes the role of supervillian serial killer the Riddler. Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell, resuming his role as Penguin, are also members of the film's all-star cast. 

"In my childhood, Batman Returns was the first movie which I had on VHS and I watched it thousands of times," Corvad wrote on social media. "I even couldn't imagine that one day my music will become a part of this universe." His featured track is titled "Tesla." 

Additional songs include Gou's "Troop" and "Darkroom," Baauer's "Hot 44," and "Fresh" by Topping and Saunderson. 

Related

alesso
MUSIC RELEASES

Alesso Contributes Ominous Single to "The Batman" Soundtrack: Listen to "DARK"

Alesso's "DARK" sets a brooding atmosphere in "The Batman."

The Batman poster
NEWS

London's Printworks Club Is Featured in "The Batman" Film: Watch the Trailer

The trailer for the film shows Robert Pattinson's Batman fighting in the iconic London venue.

robert pattinson
NEWS

Robert Pattinson Spent "The Batman" Downtime Making Ambient Electronic Music In the Batsuit

In a recent interview with GQ, the star of "The Batman" revealed himself to be an electronic music producer.

Rich Brian Interview
MUSIC RELEASES

BAAUER KILLS IT ON THE PRODUCTION OF "18" BY RICH BRIAN, JOJI, KRIS WU AND TRIPPIE REDD

This is the star-studded collaboration we never knew we wanted.

baauer
EVENTS

Baauer Announces Twitch-Streamed Virtual Music Festival, BOPFEST

The fest promises a brand new musical performance and original comedic sketches from the Grammy-nominated artist.

Aluna
EVENTS

Aluna's Inaugural Noir Fever New Orleans to Host Kaytranada, Channel Tres, Jayda G, More

The event celebrates the Black and queer roots of dance music as well the legacies of Black talents that have come out of New Orleans.

ufc-4-ps4-0806
Lifestyle

WHIPPED CREAM, Glass Animals, More Featured on "EA Sports UFC 4" Video Game Soundtrack

Eminem, Labrinth, Wiz Khalifa, and Glass Animals also appear.

The Matrix 4 Ressurections
MUSIC RELEASES

Marcel Dettmann Drops Mesmerizing Techno Remix for "The Matrix Resurrections" Soundtrack: Listen

The iconic techno producer lent his expertise to the overall film scoring for "The Matrix Resurrections" and led the effort on at least one scene in the film.