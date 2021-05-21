Pendulum Announce New "Elemental" EP and Vinyl Drop

Last year Pendulum made their grand return to the airwaves with a number of new songs and livestreamed performances. Now, the iconic drum & bass group are packaging the singles into a new EP called Elemental, set to be released next month.

Across their social media channels, they shared the announcement via a short teaser video. More of an informational video than a music teaser, the clip features orchestral sounds, which follow an animated cat as the record's release information is shared. At the very end, some familiar drums kick in, but they're gone in a fleeting instant, leaving fans with just a microscopic taste of what's to come.

The EP's tracklist was revealed in a press release. Elemental is set to feature four tracks, "Driver," "Nothing For Free," "Come Alive," and "Louder Than Words," the latter of which is a hotly anticipated collaboration with Hybrid Minds. Some attentive fans may remember when Pendulum debuted the track during their momentous Spitbank Fort performance.

For the wax-collecting fans out there, Pendulum will be releasing the EP on vinyl. Rather than just a plain old record, the disk is custom-designed by the band's founder and vocalist Rob Swire and will play an animation when recorded with your phone's camera. You can find out more via the vinyl's product page.

Pendulum's Elemental EP is slated for release on Thursday, June 17th, 2021. You can pre-save the legendary group's upcoming record here.

