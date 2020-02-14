Pendulum Debuts New Music for the First Time in 10 Years

Pendulum (comprised of original members Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, and Paul Harding) have debuted their first new tune in a decade.

While performing in Perth, Australia on Thursday, Pendulum played out "Nothing For Free." The group originally got together in Perth, making this the perfect setting to debut new music. Last year, Pendulum announced their reunion as well as a new album and new production for their performances. Last month, Swire took to Instagram to tease a 30-second demo of a track, giving fans more hope than ever that their return is coming soon.

Pendulum shook the world when they released their album Immersion in 2010. Their hits "Witchcraft," "Watercolour," and "The Island Part 1 (Dawn)" have become legendary in the dance music world as they continue to be rinsed in sets to this day. In 2018, the group released a remix album titled The Reworks, which featured remixes from legendary artists like Skrillex, Knife Party, Moby, and more.

