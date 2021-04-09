Pendulum Share Preview of Brand New Single Dropping Next Week

Pendulum thankfully won't be waiting another decade to release music.
Author:
Publish date:

Pendulum

When COVID-19 knocked the live music community out cold with a swift jab to the chin, many artists hit the studio and dropped a flurry of new songs. Producers released new music at a breakneck pace, but it was the gobsmacking September 2020 return of Pendulum that took the electronic scene by storm.

The legendary drum & bass outfit released their first new songs in a decade, dropping two new singles, "Driver" and "Nothing for Free," each of which featured the signature pillars of Pendulum's iconic sound. Now, the group has teased another new track, which is set to release next week on April 15th.

Pendulum shared a short clip on social media, offering a glimpse into the unreleased and unnamed tune. However, it only reveals the track's lead and considering the tempo, it sounds like they may be straying from drum & bass this time around. You can check out the preview below.

