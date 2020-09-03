Pendulum Tease First New Music Release in a Decade

The return of Pendulum is imminent after the iconic drum & bass outfit shared a cryptic message via social media.

The group, who have remained dormant for ten years on the music front, took to social media today to tease a new project and send their rabid fanbase into a rabbit hole of theories. They shared a short promo video that is as arcane as humanly possible, with no audio and a dark, kaleidoscopic visual. While it could technically mean any number of things on the horizon, like a new livestream or merchandise collection, the EDM community is nonetheless abuzz with hopes of new music. Pendulum's last official release came back in 2010 with their full-length album Immersion, which featured global hits "Watercolour," "Witchcraft," and "Crush," among others.

Back in February 2020, Pendulum performed in Perth, Australia and dropped the curtain on a new song called "Nothing for Free," offering a glimpse into the ushering in of a new Pendulum era. The debut followed a previous preview shared by Rob Swire, the group's founder and vocalist, who simply called it a "30 second WIP demo" at the time.

Check out Pendulum's teaser below.

