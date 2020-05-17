Petit Biscuit Announces New Single Dropping On Wednesday

Electronic music wunderkind Petit Biscuit took to Instagram today to announce his long-awaited first single of 2020.

Fans who have clamored for new music from the 20-year-old French prodigy can find solace in the fact that he is dropping a new track this Wednesday, May 20th, but they could also find themselves a little worried due its title, "I Leave Again." Considering the 11-month gap between the "Sunset Lover" producer's last solo release and "I Leave Again," we hope he doesn't go on another hiatus.

Petit Biscuit had been quiet on the music front for months after closing out last year on a mini rampage. After releasing his fan favorite single "We Were Young" with UK platinum-selling singer JP Cooper in summer 2019, he released an accompanying remix package in August featuring eclectic reworks from DROELOE, Robotaki, Paul Woolford, and contest winner Nohost. "We Were Young" went on to receive a litany of support from some of the industry's most prominent artists, like Madeon and Marshmello, who included it in his popular end-of-year "Mello Mix."

Petit Biscuit wrapped up the year with a pretty bow by releasing a stunning official remix of Flume's Vera Blue-assisted single "Rushing Back," which was released via renowned indie dance tastemaker Future Classic. You can listen to Petit Biscuit's "Rushing Back" remix below and pre-order his forthcoming single "I Leave Again" here.

