Petition Launched to Stop London's Printworks From Becoming Office Space

Londoners are banding together to save one of the city's most beloved clubs.

A petition has been launched in an attempt to stop the world-renowned Printworks from converting to office space. According to an application submitted to the City of London, the venue was intended to be a temporary event space for five years before more development could occur. That proposal was accepted in December 2016, so there is a need for an extension or permanent transformation.

It's interesting to note that many supporters have questioned why more office spaces are needed since many jobs have shifted to work-from-home models. They've also stated that the area has many office spaces already available and asked why more are necessary.

The petition is quite popular with fans of the venue and beyond, who have shown their support from all over the world on social media. In addition to the petition, organizers have also shared contact information for the building owner, management, and even the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. They've also provided a reference number that will give supporters access to the planning, design, and other documents related to the proposal they are contesting.

At the time of writing, over 5,000 people have signed the petition. Its organizers encourage anyone who wants to see a future for Printworks to add their name to the growing list. You can read more about the cause and get involved here.