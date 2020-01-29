Phoenix, a rising EDM hotspot, is turning up the (dry) heat this spring with its second wave of artist announcements for annual festival Phoenix Lights. Produced by Relentless Beats, the state's largest electronic producer and promoter, the event will take place April 3rd and 4th.

Adding to an already impressive limited release of artists including Afrojack and NGHTMRE, this second round's highlights include Dr. Fresch, Alesso, Gryffin, Seven Lions and Borgore. With more announcements still to come, Phoenix Lights is stacking up an impressive list of performers.

Now in its sixth edition, Phoenix Lights is known for bringing a deep lineup of hot producers. Last year's main stage headliners were Kaskade and Excision, with additional performances from Big Gigantic, Party Favor, Claude VonStroke, GRiZ and Malaa.

With this festival hosted at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler Arizona, Relentless Beats has been slowly building the EDM scene across the city. Other events include Decadence Arizona, a spinoff of the original Colorado New Year's Eve festival, and Goldrush Music Festival, headlined this past year by ZHU and Alison Wonderland.

