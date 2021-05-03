Pierce Fulton Has Died Following Struggles With Mental Health

Pierce Fulton Has Died Following Struggles With Mental Health

"Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity."
Author:
Publish date:

Skyler Greene Photography

"Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity."

Renowned electronic music producer Pierce Fulton has died at the age of 28, according to a statement released by his family today, May 3rd.

"It breaks my heart to share with you that Pierce passed away on Thursday evening following a tragic struggle with his mental health," reads the statement shared on Fulton's Twitter from his older brother, Griff.

Fulton was beloved for his unique, uplifting approach to dance music production. His breakthrough 2015 single "Kuaga (Lost Time)" was a surefire highlight in a career of many. 

"Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity," the statement continues. "He was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly & sweet. The most magical person that we were all so blessed to know, hear & see. He was an expert at absolutely anything he set his mind to & had this incredible ability to retain knowledge unlike anyone I've ever known. The only word that truly can describe his abilities is genius."

You can read the full statement below.

E0fDUOSXEAUWaVT

Fulton's final album, Keeping the Little Things, released in August 2020. The record represented a departure for the Vermont-born producer with its downtempo sound design and introspective nature.

Fulton collaborated with many of the electronic music scene's biggest stars, including Martin Garrix, teaming up with the Dutch EDM luminary in 2018 alongside Linkin Park member Mike Shinoda for "Waiting For Tomorrow." Over the course of his career he released songs on Armada Music, Anjunabeats, and Monstercat, among many other prestigious electronic music imprints.

Fulton's family has generated an email address for fans to send condolences, photos or videos with the artist over the years. Those who would like to send their memories can do so here.

Many of Fulton's electronic music contemporaries, such as Audien and 3LAU, have shared tributes on social media, which you can read below. We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Pierce Fulton.

Related

i_o
NEWS

Renowned Electronic Music Producer i_o Has Died

The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of i_o.

Ekali
NEWS

Ekali Opens Up About Struggles With Mental Health

Sending our love to the producer!

phil-k
NEWS

Australian Breakbeat Legend Phil K Has Died

The venerated DJ and producer passed away after a battle with bladder cancer.

cookie-monsta-fade-to-black-oz-edm-feature
NEWS

Famed Dubstep Artist Cookie Monsta Has Died

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Cookie Monsta.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
NEWS

Armin van Buuren Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

He sat down on the Dutch talk show Jinek to speak on Balance, his legacy, and the darker side of the EDM industry.

diplo grammys
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo to Release Ambient Album to Raise Awareness for Mental Health

Listen to five of the tracks via the meditation app Calm.

ari gold
NEWS

Pioneering Queer Dance Music Artist Ari Gold Has Died

Gold, one of the dance music scene's first openly gay artists, passed away after a battle with leukemia.

0162-1596051404
NEWS

Malik B., Founding Member of The Roots, Has Died

The iconic artist has passed away at the age of 47.