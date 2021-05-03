Pierce Fulton Has Died Following Struggles With Mental Health

Renowned electronic music producer Pierce Fulton has died at the age of 28, according to a statement released by his family today, May 3rd.

"It breaks my heart to share with you that Pierce passed away on Thursday evening following a tragic struggle with his mental health," reads the statement shared on Fulton's Twitter from his older brother, Griff.

Fulton was beloved for his unique, uplifting approach to dance music production. His breakthrough 2015 single "Kuaga (Lost Time)" was a surefire highlight in a career of many.

"Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity," the statement continues. "He was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly & sweet. The most magical person that we were all so blessed to know, hear & see. He was an expert at absolutely anything he set his mind to & had this incredible ability to retain knowledge unlike anyone I've ever known. The only word that truly can describe his abilities is genius."

You can read the full statement below.



Fulton's final album, Keeping the Little Things, released in August 2020. The record represented a departure for the Vermont-born producer with its downtempo sound design and introspective nature.

Fulton collaborated with many of the electronic music scene's biggest stars, including Martin Garrix, teaming up with the Dutch EDM luminary in 2018 alongside Linkin Park member Mike Shinoda for "Waiting For Tomorrow." Over the course of his career he released songs on Armada Music, Anjunabeats, and Monstercat, among many other prestigious electronic music imprints.

Fulton's family has generated an email address for fans to send condolences, photos or videos with the artist over the years. Those who would like to send their memories can do so here.

Many of Fulton's electronic music contemporaries, such as Audien and 3LAU, have shared tributes on social media, which you can read below. We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Pierce Fulton.